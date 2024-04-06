Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TUP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

