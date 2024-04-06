StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE TLK opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $8,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $5,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,626 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

