StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
NYSE TLK opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.