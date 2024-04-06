GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 107.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GMS by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

