Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

