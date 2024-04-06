Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of TRMB opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

