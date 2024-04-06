Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

