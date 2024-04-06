Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

