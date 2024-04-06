Dakota Gold (DC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1114 2367 2841 105 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -39.21% -37.96% Dakota Gold Competitors -78.93% -4.79% -4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -5.87 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.62 billion $1.12 billion 5.99

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.