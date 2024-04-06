Comparing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 22.60% 6.81% 5.67% Par Pacific 8.85% 47.63% 13.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $30.73 million 3.95 $6.95 million $0.31 17.87 Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.28 $728.64 million $11.95 3.30

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 2 0 2.50

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.