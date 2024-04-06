Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $457.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $415.03 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $342.59 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

