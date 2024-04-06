Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

