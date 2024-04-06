Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $75.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 63.17.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN opened at 64.72 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 65.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 49.58.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.