William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.