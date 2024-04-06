Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.02. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

