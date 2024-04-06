Comparing AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) & Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Ajax and Nexstar Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53 Nexstar Media Group $4.93 billion 1.13 $346.00 million $9.63 17.39

Analyst Recommendations

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Ajax. AFC Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AFC Ajax and Nexstar Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexstar Media Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nexstar Media Group has a consensus price target of $193.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Ajax and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A Nexstar Media Group 7.03% 14.06% 2.84%

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats AFC Ajax on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

