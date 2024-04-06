B. Riley Financial Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.17.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

