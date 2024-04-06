Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

About Westwater Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,006,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westwater Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

