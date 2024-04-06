Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.