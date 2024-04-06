Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.