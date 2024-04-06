Truist Financial Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $277.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

