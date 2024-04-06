Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $610.00 at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

ULTA stock opened at $444.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,417,000 after purchasing an additional 506,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $207,721,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

