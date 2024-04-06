Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

