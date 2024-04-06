CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

