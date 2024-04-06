National Bank Financial Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $24,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $15,487,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $7,637,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

