Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

