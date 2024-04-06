B. Riley Begins Coverage on Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 136,878 shares of company stock valued at $549,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
