Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,202 shares of company stock worth $359,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,723 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,688,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

