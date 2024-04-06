Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

