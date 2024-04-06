D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
