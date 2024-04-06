Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after buying an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 207,632 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

