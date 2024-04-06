Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price to $10.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $450.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after buying an additional 995,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

