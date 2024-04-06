M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 221.60 Average PT from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.67, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.59. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

