Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.48 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

