Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.11 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

