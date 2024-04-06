Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

