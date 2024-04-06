PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $146.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

