Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $329.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

