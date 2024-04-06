Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.21.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
