Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paymentus Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 127.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.