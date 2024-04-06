Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

RSI stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,831 shares of company stock worth $1,821,252 in the last three months. 56.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

