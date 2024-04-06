Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 286 ($3.59) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5,720.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.