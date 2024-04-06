Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $129,258,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

