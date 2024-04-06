National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

National Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

