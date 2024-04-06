Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,953,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,427,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,601 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

