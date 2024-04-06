China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 2.9 %

CJJD stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

