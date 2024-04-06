Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

LBAI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

