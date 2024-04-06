Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.