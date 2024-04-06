AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 135.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 261,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 220,798 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

