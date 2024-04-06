GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $136.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.18.

NYSE GDDY opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

