BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $767.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $742.00 to $767.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

BLK opened at $797.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $808.44 and a 200-day moving average of $748.10. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

