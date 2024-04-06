Evercore ISI Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $357.40 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.30 and its 200-day moving average is $336.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.