Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

